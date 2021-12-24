Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ASML by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in ASML by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $801.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $805.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $777.30. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $477.08 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.