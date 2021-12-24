Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 469 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $278.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

