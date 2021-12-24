Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 54.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

