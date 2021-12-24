Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HRB stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

