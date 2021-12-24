Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.12 and a 200 day moving average of $187.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

