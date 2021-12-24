Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1,882.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 12.0% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $63,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.