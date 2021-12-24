Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Holdings Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,948,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $71.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.964 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

