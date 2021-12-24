Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Nwam LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.2% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 119.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 372,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after buying an additional 202,757 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $113.15 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $113.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

