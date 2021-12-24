Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Stock Position Lessened by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 460,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after buying an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 282,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,513,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,684,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $217.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.49. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $171.15 and a 1 year high of $219.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

