Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on December 29th

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.35.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.