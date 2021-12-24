Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (BND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on December 29th

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.271 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

BND opened at $84.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.56% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,652,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

