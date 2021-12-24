Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,635 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $80,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after buying an additional 1,624,731 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,790,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

