Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Veeco Instruments reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after buying an additional 68,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

