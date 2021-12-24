Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) Increases Dividend to GBX 11 Per Share

Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Ventus 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ventus 2 VCT stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.31) on Friday. Ventus 2 VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 127 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 180 ($2.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.81. The stock has a market cap of £65.92 million and a P/E ratio of 8.25.
Ventus 2 VCT Company Profile
