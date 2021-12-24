Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) Increases Dividend to GBX 11 Per Share

Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Ventus 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ventus 2 VCT stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.31) on Friday. Ventus 2 VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 127 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 180 ($2.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.81. The stock has a market cap of £65.92 million and a P/E ratio of 8.25.

Ventus 2 VCT Company Profile

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

