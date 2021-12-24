VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 5,264 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $1,185,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $644,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $249.64 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $250.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.01 and its 200-day moving average is $224.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 99.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $5,996,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

