Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.