Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after purchasing an additional 530,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $223.45 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day moving average of $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

