Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings of ($2.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new position in Viad during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $871.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.91. Viad has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.