Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 218,239 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,729,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 218,239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $117,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after buying an additional 288,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,091,000 after buying an additional 272,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.