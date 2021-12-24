Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,944,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,243,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $143,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.