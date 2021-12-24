Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $108.40 Million Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of Silgan worth $108,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth $200,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

