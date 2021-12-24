VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. 108,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97.

About VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

