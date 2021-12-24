Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Trimmed by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,848,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,084,827,000 after buying an additional 203,488 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Visa by 4.8% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 19,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 53.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $216.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,795,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,372. The company has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

