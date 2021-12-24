Visor.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $682,993.38 (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded down 97.7% against the US dollar. Visor.Finance has a total market capitalization of $682,993.38 and $1,348.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00042257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

VISR is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,998,159 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

