Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($280.90) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($338.20) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €257.79 ($289.65).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €176.90 ($198.76) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €184.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €141.76 ($159.28) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($283.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.