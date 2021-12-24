Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,252,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Badger Meter by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,594,000 after buying an additional 179,861 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Badger Meter by 8.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,116,000 after buying an additional 88,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,127,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 16.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,127,000 after buying an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

BMI opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average is $102.29. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.98 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

