Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,435,993,000 after buying an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,303,000 after purchasing an additional 113,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of HIG opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.