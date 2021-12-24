VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.18). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

VYNE stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,177. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 211,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,575,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.