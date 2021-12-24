Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 826 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after buying an additional 635,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after buying an additional 987,960 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

