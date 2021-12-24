Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 66,218 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,334,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,690 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

