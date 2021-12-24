Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $381.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

