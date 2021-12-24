Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $138.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.53. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

