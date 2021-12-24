Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 50.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.34 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

