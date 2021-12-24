Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 18,937 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

