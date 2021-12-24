Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 24,222 Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Archaea Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LFG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $758,000.

Shares of NYSE:LFG opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05. Archaea Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

