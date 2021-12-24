Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

