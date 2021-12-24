Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 354 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $111.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average of $105.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

