Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 6,145 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after buying an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.60. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $137.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.65.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

