Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 79,502 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 79,502 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after acquiring an additional 483,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,216,000 after acquiring an additional 285,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AR. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

AR stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 4.39. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.