Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

TRNO stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.