Warp Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $236.35 or 0.00459672 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $284,557.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

