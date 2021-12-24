Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 50,106 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,206,064. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. 3,728,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,361. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.38. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.