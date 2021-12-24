Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $84.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,631,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

