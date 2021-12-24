Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $18.99 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,974 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 904,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $85.54. 1,918,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,934. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.47 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

