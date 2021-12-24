Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,129,000 after buying an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after buying an additional 2,092,384 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,846,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,150,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $78.35. 357,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,978. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

