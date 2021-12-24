Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Anthem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Anthem by 15.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.71. 646,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,143. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $458.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

