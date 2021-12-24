Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $305,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $321,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $352,000.

BNDW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.61. 70,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.21. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.043 per share. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.92%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

