Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after buying an additional 296,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Shares of GS traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.04. 1,624,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.75 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.