Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,110 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 494,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,708. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $2.895 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

