Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2,501.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,595,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,000,668. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.